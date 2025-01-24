Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky V Bhagnani join World Pickleball League as co-owners of Hyderabad Superstars

India is embracing a new sport, pickleball, after more than a decade, with the launch of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The sport has gained immense popularity, attracting top celebrities from various fields to own franchises. Among the latest high-profile entrants are entertainment powerhouses Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who have joined the WPBL as co-owners of the Hyderabad Superstars. This dynamic duo is committed to inspiring players not just from Hyderabad but across the nation to pursue excellence in the sport, marking a significant milestone in India's sports landscape.

Rakul and Jackky are passionate fitness and sports enthusiasts, having launched various brands and owned sports teams, showcasing their true commitment to promoting fitness and supporting the growth of sports in India. This isn’t the first time Rakul has been associated with sports; she has always been a passionate supporter. Rakul is already a co-owner of the Hyderabad Strikers, a tennis team in the Tennis Premier League (TPL), and also a co-founder of Enn Sports LLP, the company behind the team. With her new venture as a co-owner of the Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League, Rakul, alongside Jackky Bhagnani, continues to contribute to the growth of sports in India

Rakul shared her excitement about her new venture and backing a new sport, saying, “We have always been passionate about sports, and joining the Pickleball League as owners feels like a natural extension of that love. Having been a part of a tennis league, I understand the power of sports in bringing people together and inspiring communities. Pickleball is a fast-growing sport with immense potential, and I'm excited to support and be a part of its journey in India."

Several other celebrities are embracing pickleball with enthusiasm, putting their money where their passion is. Samantha Prabhu was one of the first to join as a franchise partner, owning Chennai Super Champs. Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are the owners of Pune United, while food delivery platform Swiggy and cricketer Rishabh Pant have backed Mumbai Pickle Power.

