Ramiz Raja calls PSL ‘IPL’ in awkward live presentation goof-up | Watch video

Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja made a blunder during the post-match presentation of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, April 22. After the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, Ramiz accidentally referred to the league as "HBL IPL" while presenting the best catch award to Joshua Little.

Ramiz Raja's slip of the tongue sparked social media reactions as fans failed to keep calm and started discussing the goof-up of the post-match presentation.

Social media reactions While some netizens found the moment hilarious and trolled Ramiz for the blunder, others criticized the seasoned presenter for the mistake. The off-the-field incident added a humorous twist to an otherwise one-sided match.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match Multan Sultans won their first match of the ongoing PSL season after losing their previous three consecutive games. Coming to bat first, Multan Sultan registered a total of 228/5 powered by Yasir Khan's 87 off 44 balls. However, Lahore Qalandars failed to chase the massive total and ended up scoring 195/9. MS opened their account in the tournament with a win by 33 runs. Despite a high-scoring clash, it was an unexpected moment by Ramiz Raja off the field that caught the headlines.

Clash in the IPL and PSL dates It is the first time in 10 years that the Pakistan Super League is running concurrently with the Indian Premier League. Traditionally held in February-March, the PSL was moved to an April-May schedule due to the ICC Champions Trophy and to ensure greater availability of international players. This shift also helped the league avoid scheduling conflicts with other T20 competitions like SA20, ILT20, and the Big Bash League (BBL). The IPL began on March 22 with the final scheduled for May 25. On the other hand, the PSL started on April 11 and will conclude on May 18.