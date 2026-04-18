Ramos hits 3-run homer, Webb works six innings as the Giants beat the Nationals 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit a three-run homer, Logan Webb pitched six solid innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 on Friday night.

Drew Gilbert and Casey Schmitt hit solo homers, and Matt Chapman had three hits and drove in three runs for the Giants, who had scored three runs or less in each of their past five games.

Ramos drove in his fourth run with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Every batter in the San Francisco starting lineup had at least one hit and the Giants banged out 15 hits in winning their second straight after a four-game skid.

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Webb (2-2) allowed four runs on seven hits. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked two.

James Wood and Daylen Lile homered, and Jose Tena had three hits for the Nationals in the opener of a seven-game homestand following a 5-2 trip.

Zack Littell (0-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits in four innings for Washington.

The Giants, who entered the game averaging a league-low 3.05 runs per game, sent 10 men to plate and scored six times in the second inning. Heliot hit his three-run shot into the batter’s eye in center, Chapman lined a two-out, two-run single to left center and Rafael Devers doubled him home.

Gilbert hit a solo homer in the fourth and Chapman singled home another run.

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Lile pulled the Nationals within 8-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning.

Schmitt's homer in the seventh made it 9-4 before Wood answered with his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot to left center, in the bottom half.

San Francisco's Luis Arraez singled twice and has hit safely in each of his 12 career games at Nationals Park.

Giants RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.06) opposes RHP Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.60) on Saturday.