Ranger Suarez to sign 5-year, $130 million deal with Boston Red Sox; check details

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year, $130 million contract with free-agent left-hander Ranger Suarez. The agreement includes no deferrals, no opt-outs, and a pending physical examination. This move comes shortly after the Red Sox missed out on third baseman Alex Bregman, shifting their focus to bolstering their rotation.

Ranger Suarez's career Ranger Suarez, now 30, spent his entire major league career with the Philadelphia Phillies since debuting in 2018. He transitioned to a full-time starter in 2021 and quickly became one of the league's most consistent lefties. Over the past five seasons, he posted a strong 3.25 ERA while working with a diverse six-pitch mix that compensates for his declining fastball velocity.

Impressive recent performance Ranger Suarez's fastball has dropped from an average of 93.4 mph to 91.2 mph over the last three years. Yet his results improved steadily. His ERA fell from 4.18 to 3.46 to 3.20, and his WAR climbed from 2.4 to 3.4 to 4.0.

In 2025, following an All-Star campaign, he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA across 157 innings, setting career highs with 151 strikeouts. He dealt with recurring back issues but adapted smartly, leaning more on his changeup and cutter against right-handed hitters and his slider against lefties, even adjusting his arm slot for better deception.

His sinker stands out with above-average movement, while the rest of his arsenal thrives on precise command, pitch mixing, and location. Career stats show a 53-37 record, 3.38 ERA, and 705 strikeouts in 762 innings.

Qualifying offer and Phillies' compensation The Phillies tendered Suarez a $22.025 million qualifying offer after the 2025 season, which he declined by the November 18 deadline, allowing him to enter free agency. By signing with Boston, Philadelphia receives a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round in the 2026 MLB Draft.

This addition strengthens an already improved Red Sox rotation featuring lefty Garrett Crochet and recent acquisitions like right-handers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo.

Suarez brings postseason experience too, with a stellar 1.48 ERA across 11 playoff appearances (eight starts), including helping the Phillies reach the World Series in 2022.

Boston Red Sox's strategy Boston's aggressive offseason continues with this high-value signing for a proven, underrated arm. At an average annual value of $26 million, the deal reflects confidence in Suarez's ability to deliver quality starts and durability.

