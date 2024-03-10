Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar slams Mumbai batters as Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane flop
Sachin Tendulkar was left disappointed at the batting performance of Mumbai as the home team suffered a middle-order collapse, which included another flop show from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer despite a strong opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani
Sachin Tendulkar, the demi-god of Indian cricket, on Sunday criticized the way Mumbai batters played against Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar was left disappointed at the batting performance of Mumbai as the home team suffered a middle-order collapse, which included another flop show from skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer despite a strong opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!