Raphinha stars with hat-trick as Barcelona crush Sevilla 5-2 to extend La Liga lead

Barcelona delivered a dominant performance to reclaim their commanding position at the top of La Liga, hammering Sevilla 5-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Camp Nou. Brazilian winger Raphinha stole the show with a rmearkable hat-trick, helping Hansi Flick's side restore their four-point advantage after Real Madrid's win the previous day.

The victory keeps Barcelona firmly in the La Liga title race driving seat as they prepare for a crucial Champions League clash.

Raphinha's penalty double sets the tone The match started perfectly for the hosts when Sevilla gifted them two early penalties. In the ninth minute, Djibril Sow clumsily brought down Joao Cancelo in the box, allowing Raphinha to step up and dink a confident Panenka-style spot-kick past goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Sevilla's woes continued as Jose Angel Carmona handled the ball while grounded, trying to stop Cancelo. Raphinha converted again, firing low to the left despite Vlachodimos diving the right way. The Brazilian now had two goals inside the opening 21 minutes, putting Barcelona in total control.

Dani Olmo strikes before Sevilla respond Barcelona extended their lead in the 38th minute through Dani Olmo. A deflected cross from Marc Bernal fell kindly to the midfielder, who finished to make it 3-0.

Sevilla pulled one back just before halftime when Juanlu Sanchez outpaced Cancelo and crossed for Oso to head home unmarked at the back post, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope.

Hat-Trick hero Raphinha seals the deal The second half saw Raphinha complete his treble early on. A heavily deflected shot from the winger found the net, confirming his first-half dominance and pushing the score to 4-1.

Cancelo then added his name to the scoresheet with a powerful drive into the box, finishing through Vlachodimos's legs to cap an impressive attacking display from the full-back.

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Late Sevilla consolation and Gavi's return Sevilla grabbed a stoppage-time consolation as Sow nodded in Oso's cross, but it came too late to change the outcome. Barcelona's focus had already shifted to their upcoming Champions League tie against Newcastle.

In a positive note for the hosts, coach Flick introduced 21-year-old Gavi for the final 10 minutes, his first appearance since August following a serious knee injury.

The Camp Nou crowd, around 56,000 strong, also witnessed the partial reopening of the north stand and participated in the club's presidential elections, with results expected later that night.

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