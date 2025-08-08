Rashawn Slater’s leg injury: Los Angeles Chargers face potential setback; check details

Los Angeles Chargers’ star left tackle Rashawn Slater was carted off the practice field after suffering a left leg injury. This has raised concerns about the team’s offensive line stability. The incident occurred during an 11-on-11 drill when another player appeared to fall on Slater’s leg, prompting immediate attention from trainers.

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with troubling news as their star left tackle, Rashawn Slater, was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice due to an apparent leg injury. This incident, reported by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, has sparked concern among the team and its fans, given Slater’s critical role in protecting quarterback Justin Herbert’s blindside.

What happened during the training camp? During an 11-on-11 drill at the Los Angeles Chargers’ training camp, Rashawn Slater went down after another player appeared to fall on his left leg. Trainers quickly attended to him, and after a brief examination, he was helped onto a medical cart.

Visibly frustrated, Slater slammed his hand on the cart, signaling the intensity of the moment. Teammates gathered around to offer support as he was taken to the team’s facility, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Notably, no official diagnosis has been released. Speculation about the injury’s severity, including unverified claims of a possible ACL tear, has surfaced, but the team is awaiting further medical evaluation.

Rashawn Slater’s importance to the Los Angeles Chargers Selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashawn Slater has been an important part of the Chargers’ offensive line since his rookie year. Starting all 16 games in his debut season, he earned first-team All-Rookie honours and a Pro Bowl selection. Despite a biceps injury that sidelined him for most of 2022, Slater returned strong, starting 15 games in 2024 and earning his second Pro Bowl nod.

Last week, Slater's contract was extended for four years and for $114 million, including a $92 million guarantee, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history by average annual value. This deal reflects his essential role in protecting Herbert and anchoring an offensive line that head coach Jim Harbaugh has prioritized as one of the league’s best.