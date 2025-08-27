Rashee Rice accepts six-game NFL suspension following 2024 car crash - Reports

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has reportedly accepted a six-game suspension from the NFL, stemming from his involvement in a high-speed car crash in 2024. According to a report by the NFL Network, the suspension was finalized on Wednesday (August 27) and will see Rice sidelined until Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Details about the 2024 car crash The incident that led to Rashee Rice’s suspension occurred during the 2024 offseason on a highway in northeast Dallas. Rice, driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph, was racing a Corvette allegedly driven by Teddy Knox when the crash occurred, involving three other vehicles.

According to a police report, both drivers fled the scene without checking on the victims or providing information. The crash left at least four people injured, with reported injuries including “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries.”

Rice turned himself in to authorities nine days later, facing eight charges, including six counts of collision causing bodily injury, one count of collision causing serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault. In July 2025, Rice pleaded guilty to two felonies related to the crash, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence and five years of probation.Legal and financial consequences

The crash also led to a $1 million lawsuit against Rice and Knox, filed by two victims seeking damages for negligence. The lawsuit was settled during the offseason in favour of the plaintiffs. Additionally, Rice faced allegations of assaulting a photographer in May 2024, but the charges were dropped, and no further punishment was issued by the NFL for that incident.

NFL’s disciplinary process The NFL waited until Rashee Rice’s legal matters were resolved before imposing its punishment. Early reports suggested the league was pushing for a suspension of at least six games, with some speculation of a double-digit game ban. Initially, there was uncertainty about when Rice would serve his suspension.

In August 2025, reports indicated a disciplinary hearing was scheduled for September 30, raising the possibility that Rice could play in the Kansas City Chiefs’ first four games, including their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. However, Wednesday’s agreement clarified that Rice will miss the first six games of the 2025 season, returning in time for the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.