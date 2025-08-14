Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver set for NFL disciplinary hearing on September 30 – Reports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on September 30 in New York, according to ESPN. The outcome could determine his availability for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season following his involvement in a high-profile multicar crash earlier this year.

Advertisement

Expected to play the first four weeks Rashee Rice will likely be available for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first four games of the season before any potential suspension is handed down, considering the timing of the hearing.

The Chiefs will begin their season with an international matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, followed by games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens.

Any disciplinary action would likely take effect after this initial stretch, pending the league’s decision.

Legal background of the case In August, Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation for his role in a March 2024 multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured.

Advertisement

Notably, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

He received deferred adjudication, meaning the case will be dismissed if he successfully completes probation and complies with all court-ordered conditions. The sentencing followed months of legal proceedings stemming from the offseason incident.

Rashee Rice's form and performance Rashee Rice was one of the Kansas City Chiefs' most promising offensive weapons in his rookie year, recording 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 season.

However, his sophomore campaign in 2024 was cut short after just four games due to a lateral collateral ligament tear in his right knee.

Before the injury, he had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns, continuing to showcase his ability as a dynamic playmaker in Kansas City’s passing attack.

Advertisement

With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes still at the helm, the Chiefs’ offense benefits greatly from Rice’s size, speed, and reliable hands. His potential absence later in the season could force adjustments to the team’s receiving corps.

What’s next for Rashee Rice? The NFL’s disciplinary process will take center stage on September 30, where league officials will review the case details, Rashee Rice’s conduct, and any mitigating circumstances. The league’s personal conduct policy allows for suspensions, fines, or other measures, depending on the findings.