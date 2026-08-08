Rashid Khans six-for powers Afghanistan to 92-run win over Ireland in second ODI

Bready [UK], August 8 (ANI): Rashid Khan produced a devastating spell of 6/34 as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 92 runs in the second ODI at Bready on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The first ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled, but Afghanistan made the most of the second opportunity, defending their 299/8 with ease as Ireland were bowled out for 207 in 42.5 overs.

Rashid claimed four of Ireland's last seven wickets to complete his third six-wicket haul in ODI cricket. His spell proved decisive after Ireland had appeared to be in contention during their chase.

Ireland were 144/3 in the 24th over, needing another 156 runs from 137 deliveries with seven wickets in hand, but a freak run-out of Lorcan Tucker triggered a collapse that saw the hosts lose seven wickets for just 63 runs.

Earlier, Ireland's Cade Carmichael struck a maiden ODI half-century and top-scored with 62 off 66 balls. Andy Balbirnie contributed 36 as the pair added 72 for the third wicket before Rashid broke the partnership by having Balbirnie caught behind.

The leg-spinner struck again in his following over when Harry Tector was caught behind, although the batter was taken at the second attempt.

Carmichael and Tucker briefly steadied the innings before their 38-run partnership ended with Tucker's run-out. Carmichael, who reached his fifty from only 44 balls, eventually fell in the 26th over while attempting to use Azmatullah Omarzai's pace and bounce. Saleem took a fine catch at deep third.

Curtis Campher and debutant Ben Calitz then added 46 runs rapidly for the sixth wicket to keep Ireland's hopes alive. Rashid, however, removed Calitz for 27 off 15 balls before returning to clean up the tail and complete Afghanistan's victory.

Earlier, Afghanistan were asked to bat first after the toss was delayed by 90 minutes because of a wet outfield, with the match eventually reduced to 47 overs per side.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided Afghanistan with an explosive start, hammering debutant left-arm seamer Jai Moondra for five fours and a six before falling for 32 off 30 balls, caught at mid-on while attempting another big shot.

Sediqullah Atal continued the aggression and combined with Ibrahim Zadran for a 116-run second-wicket partnership. Zadran brought up his half-century in the 19th over before Ireland captain Harry Tector ended the stand by bowling Atal for 45.

Zadran continued to anchor the innings and reached 84 before being dismissed by Tector, but Afghanistan accelerated strongly in the final 11 overs, adding 95 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai contributed a quick 33 off 24 balls before falling to Moondra, who finished with 2/78 from nine overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi then provided the finishing flourish, smashing an unbeaten 36 off just 21 balls while batting at No. 7 for the first time in his ODI career.

Shahidi's late assault, which included a six off Moondra and four boundaries, helped Afghanistan post a formidable 299/8.