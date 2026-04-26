Ravens addressed the trenches but didnt draft an obvious replacement for Linderbaum at center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens filled one need right away in the first round of the NFL draft.

A couple of days later, they still hadn't clearly addressed another.

Baltimore took guard Vega Ioane of Penn State at No. 14 on Thursday night in an effort to shore up the middle of its offensive line, but the Ravens also have a hole at center after losing Tyler Linderbaum to free agency, and they didn't draft anyone who has played primarily at that position.

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General manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens liked a couple of centers who were taken in the second round, but it would have been expensive to trade up for them.

“We have a plan. It didn't necessarily fall our way this weekend, but it's still early,” DeCosta said. “I'm thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish.”

Six of Baltimore’s top eight picks were offensive players, but Ioane was the only offensive lineman in that span.

Baltimore took linebacker Zion Young of Missouri in the second round; receivers Ja'Kobi Lane of Southern California in the third and Elijah Sarratt of Indiana in the fourth; tight end Matthew Hibner of SMU in the fourth; cornerback Chandler Rivers of Duke, tight end Josh Cuevas of Alabama and running back Adam Randall of Clemson in the fifth; punter Ryan Eckley of Michigan State in the sixth; and defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny of Michigan and guard Evan Beerntsen of Northwestern in the seventh.

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DeCosta noted that Beerntsen has played a bit of center.

The Ravens used their first two picks to improve up front after the offensive line struggled to protect Lamar Jackson last season and the defense had issues all around. The guard position was a weakness, and Ioane made sense in the middle of the first round. Then Baltimore took Young, who was probably the most excited new Raven while addressing reporters.

“I’m fired up. ... I’m more fired up than y’all seem on this call,” Young said at the end of the video conference. “I don’t know if y’all bored or fired up. I don’t know. I’m fired up though, for sure.”

Baltimore restocked its tight end group, taking Hibner and Cuevas. The Ravens still have Mark Andrews at that position but lost tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to free agency.

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The Ravens also lost standout punter Jordan Stout, so they took Eckley. He's the fourth punter Baltimore has drafted in franchise history.

DeCosta said senior special teams coach Randy Brown handles picks at punter and kicker.

“If Randy comes to me and says, ‘This is the guy that we need,' I'm going to accept it,” DeCosta said. “I might fight with him as to when we have to draft the guy, in what round, but as far as being the best ranking, I think he's the best at that.”

The Ravens used back-to-back picks on wide receivers, taking the 6-foot-4 Lane and the 6-foot-2 Sarratt. If they pan out, those two could give Jackson some bigger playmakers alongside the team's top receiver, 5-foot-9 Zay Flowers.

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What this means for Rashad Bateman's future is unclear. He's under contract through 2029 but had just 19 receptions last season.

DeCosta said Randall was selected by owner Steve Bisciotti, who has a good relationship with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

“When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick and he owns the team. I said, ‘Yeah Steve, of course you can have a draft pick.’" DeCosta said. "So we decided on the last fifth-round pick. He did his research, he studied the tape, talked to people.”