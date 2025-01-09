Ravi Shastri on Australia’s Sam Konstas: ‘He was like a cat on a hot tin roof’

Australia's 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who made his Test debut at Melbourne against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, received a piece of advice from former India head coach Ravi Shastri to focus on his 'strengths' and play the way he wants, reported news agency ANI.

When the young opener made his debut in front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic MCG in the Boxing Day Test, nobody expected he would smash the world's best fast bowler of current times, Jasprit Bumrah and lay the foundation of the beginning for Australia.

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri's advice to Konstas: Speaking at The ICC Review, as quoted by ANI, "Shastri said, "I think it was more the exuberance of youth. He was like a cat on a hot tin roof. He wanted to announce himself straight away."

"There was a lot of talk. He's someone who'll take the attack to the opposition. And he wanted to walk the talk. And he did that," he added.

Ravi Shastri, who closely spectated the carnage that Sam Konstas spread at the MCG, advised him to focus on scoring runs more than anything else.

Advertisement

"He flustered India, there's no doubt about that, in Melbourne. But my advice to him would be 'you've got talent, the focus should be on scoring runs more than anything else'. You focus on your strengths. You play the way you want," he said.

According to Shastri, playing away from his home turf will help Konstas mature and learn a lot of other things as he continues the journey to success.

"I think the tour of Sri Lanka in many ways will help. Getting out of Australia, playing overseas, and then getting to learn a lot of other things and maturing," he added.

Advertisement

Konstas vs Bumrah: Konstas, after settling for sometime, perfectly executed a ramp shot off Bumrah over the head of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to pick up a six.

With the Indian Team watched in silence, the Australian crowd roared and celebrated in jubilation, as it was the beginning of the power-packed show by Konstas who went on to exhibit against a famed Indian pace attack.

Also Read | DSP Siraj gets into action, dismisses Sam Konstas and Travis Head in one over

With Konstas' first six via the ramp shot, it was quite evident from Bumrah's face that it was hard for him to digest the first six he conceded in years.

Advertisement

Konstas swashbuckling 60-run knock came to an end when Ravindra Jadeja exposed his Achilles heel. Jadeja trapped Konstas in front of the stumps, ending his exuberant knock in Melbourne.

His performance produced a spectacle that will be remembered for years to come.