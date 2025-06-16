Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons cleared of ball tampering allegations after TNPL finds no evidence

Ravichandran Ashwin, former India offspinner, and his team Dindigul Dragons have been cleared by the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from the ball-tampering charges. Earlier, Siechem Madurai Panthers accused Dindigul of using towels treated with chemicals to alter the ball’s condition during the match in Salem on June 14, 2025.

Complaint against Dindigul Dragons Shijit Chandran, Madurai’s coach lodged a complaint, stating, “The ball's condition deteriorated rapidly during our innings, affecting our batsmen's performance. You can hear the sound of every shot our batters played after the powerplay, which were as if they were hitting hard stone instead of a cricket ball.”

The complaint, originally sent to Madurai’s CEO Pooja Damodaran and later forwarded to the TNPL, further alleged, “We are of the view that the Dindigul Dragons team used foreign substances to alter the ball's condition, including using special towels with a pre-applied roughening agent, which is unacceptable and against the spirit of the game, and amounts to cheating.”

TNPL’s investigation TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan announced that no evidence supported the claims. “The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams,” Kannan stated.

“The Playing Control Team, including umpires and the match referee, maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature.”

Kannan also noted procedural violations by Madurai, as their complaint was filed over 24 hours after the match and not directly to the TNCA honorary secretary, rendering it “inadmissible.” However, in the interest of “transparency and fairness,” the TNPL reviewed the matter after forwarding it to the honorary secretary and Dindigul.

Potential sanctions for Madurai Madurai has until 3 PM on June 17, 2025, to submit credible evidence, such as video, photographic, or testimonial material, for an Independent Commission of Enquiry. Failure to provide proof could lead to sanctions under the TNCA’s code of conduct and operational rules.

Dindigul’s performance against Madurai Panthers in IPL In the match in question, Dindigul Dragons chased down Madurai’s 151 in under 13 overs, led by openers R Ashwin and Shivam Singh.