Ravichandran Ashwin defends Digvesh Rathi's Mankad, slams Rishabh Pant for withdrawing appeal: ‘You’ll scar a bowler’

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his disapproval about Rishabh Pant’s choice to withdraw Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad appeal during Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) final league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday (May 27). Ashwin, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, defended Rathi and argued that Pant's decision sends the wrong message about upholding the rules and discourages the bowler.

What happened in the LSG vs RCB match? In the LSG vs RCB match already filled with drama, Digvesh Rathi attempted to run out Jitesh Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end. Chasing a target of 228 runs for RCB, Jitesh looked unstoppable and was smashing fours and sixes.

During the final delivery of the 17th over, Rathi noticed Jitesh stepping out of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

He quickly removed the bails, attempting a Mankad run-out. The umpire confirmed whether the bowler wanted to appeal. The 25-year-old agreed, and the decision went straight to the third umpire. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, asked the umpire to withdraw the appeal.

However, Jitesh Sharma did not lose his wicket due to a specific MCC rule about non-striker run-outs. Even though the batter was out of his crease, Rathi had already completed his bowling action - his arm had passed the point where he would normally release the ball.

Rishabh Pant's withdrawal had no impact on the outcome. The third umpire’s ruling was based on Rathi’s completed bowling action, not Pant’s gesture. Even if Pant had asked for the run-out, Jitesh would have remained not out.

Support for Digvesh Rathi Ashwin extended his support for the young bowler and criticised Pant for withdrawing the appeal and insulting the bowler in front of crores of people.

“I don’t know Digvesh Rathi personally — he is neither a friend nor a relative,” Ashwin expressed on his YouTube channel. "But I am saying… You will scar a bowler so much that it will really affect him. Because nobody cares about a bowler, so in front of crores of people, should we withdraw his appeal and insult him?" he added.

Breaking down the incident Ashwin analysed the technical aspects of the event and explained that if Jitesh Sharma had left his crease before Rathi entered his delivery stride, he would have been given out. According to him, the rules support the dismissal, and the bowler is fully justified in appealing.

"Now, till now, everything is fine. Bowler has hit, appealed, not out. It's just another day in the office. But what happened? After this, during the match, the commentators said, 'Rishabh Pant has withdrawn the appeal,'" Ashwin said.

"Look, a captain's job is actually to back a player. Alright? A captain's job is to not make a bowler feel small," he added.

Impact on the Bowler Ashwin emphasised the emotional toll on Rathi.

“Picture Digvesh Rathi as your own child. If his captain publicly criticises his decision in front of millions, it’s humiliating," he expressed.