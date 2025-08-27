Ravichandran Ashwin eyes joining The Hundred after announcing IPL retirement - Report

Ravichandran Ashwin officially retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (August 27), bringing an end to his remarkable 16-season journey in the tournament. The celebrated Indian off-spinner is reportedly keen to participate in The Hundred, England's unique league with a 100-ball format. After retiring from both international cricket and the Indian Premier League in 2025, Ashwin is now focused on exploring opportunities in top leagues around the world.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, Ashwin plans to play in several leagues around the world over the coming years, and has identified the Hundred as a competition in which he would be eager to appear. The report also stated, "Ashwin would be eager to play in next season’s Hundred tournament.”

Ravichandran Ashwin bids farewell to IPL Ravichandran Ashwin played 221 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets and winning two titles with the Chennai Super Kings. His farewell announcement opens the door for him to play in overseas leagues, with The Hundred being a primary target for the next chapter in his career.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” Ashwin said in a statement on his social media handle.

Joining and potential teams The England and Wales Cricket Board has long desired the participation of Indian cricketers to boost the tournament’s appeal. Ashwin’s reputation as a master strategist and his track record of 537 Test wickets, and many match-winning performances make him a high-value target for top Hundred teams.

Ashwin could join The Hundred as early as the next season, with reports suggesting that franchises with IPL links, such as the teams based at Old Trafford, Headingley, the Ageas Bowl, and The Oval, may pursue his signature.

The tournament, which runs in the English summer, avoids schedule clashes with other major leagues like the Big Bash or ILT20, making The Hundred a strategically logical choice for Ashwin.