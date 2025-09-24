Ravichandran Ashwin signs BBL deal, Indian legend to bowl alongside Pakistan spinner for Sydney Thunder, says Report

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly signed for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) in an historic deal that will make the 39-year-old first high-profile Indian to feature in the Australia T20 franchise tournament. Ashwin, who has retired from international cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL), will join Sydney Thunder after the UAE's ILT20.

According to a Fox Sports report, Ashwin has agreed to don the lime green jersey with an official announcement likely to happen later this week. Ashwin will become the fourth international star after England's Sam Billings, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Pakistan Shadab Khan.

The development of Ashwin signing a BBL deal came into light after Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg reached out to the Indian veteran for a potential stint in the upcoming season of BBL. It must be noted that Indian players aren't allowed to participate in foreign T20 franchise leagues while still registered as an active player with the BCCI.

R Ashwin becomes second player to play in BBL Ashwin will also become the second Indian male player after 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand to play in BBL. Chand played for Melbourne Renegades in 2021-22 season after retiring from Indian cricket. The right-hander had played in two games.

However, Cricket Australia will have to make an exemption for Ashwin for his participation in the tournament since the Indian had not registered for the BBL overseas player draft. Former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill needed an exemption from CA for his last-minute inclusion at Melbourne Renegades in 2022. The franchises at BBL are allowed to sign more than three overseas cricketers but can play only three in starting XI.