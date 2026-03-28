Ravichandran Ashwin signs deal with San Francisco Unicorns for MLC: First Indian-capped star to join US T20 league

The San Francisco Unicorns have made one of the biggest moves in Major League Cricket (MLC) history by signing Indian cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin for the 2026 season. This signing marks a historic milestone as Ashwin becomes the first player with Indian national team caps to compete in the growing American T20 league.

Ashwin, widely regarded as one of India's greatest match-winners, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Unicorns. The off-spinner has an impressive resume that includes the 2011 Cricket World Cup title, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and more than 100 caps each in Test and ODI cricket, along with 65 T20 International appearances. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he ranks among the top five wicket-takers of all time, having played for Chennai Super Kings as well as stints with Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals.

The deal is expected to boost the Unicorns both on and off the field. Ashwin's world-class spin bowling, clever variations, and sharp cricketing brain make him a valuable asset. Beyond his playing skills, his leadership qualities and tactical acumen will strengthen the squad.

Ravichandran Ashwin embraces a pioneer role and championship ambitions Speaking about the move, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “The MLC has proven over recent seasons that it can put on a show, bringing in world-class players and offering significant exposure to US domestic cricket talent, and the opportunity to be a part of it with the San Francisco Unicorns was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up."

“Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player to compete in Major League Cricket is a major responsibility that I fully embrace. My absolute focus is to help this franchise win games and push for its first Championship, while also putting on a spectacular brand of cricket for the Bay Area fans,” he added.

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Head coach Cameron White on the signing Head coach Cameron White expressed excitement over the signing. He stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome a player of Ashwin’s stature to the Unicorns. When you talk about match-winners and cricketing intelligence, his name is at the top of the list around the world.

“Bringing in the first Indian-capped player is a massive moment for our franchise and MLC as a whole, but first and foremost, he’s joining to help us win games. His experience in high-pressure situations and his skill variations will be invaluable on the pitch and in the nets, and I can’t wait to get into camp and start working with him.”

What this means for MLC 2026 and cricket in America This landmark signing highlights MLC's rising status on the global cricket calendar. By attracting top Indian talent, the league continues to expand its appeal and showcase high-quality T20 cricket to new audiences in the US. Ashwin's presence is likely to draw bigger crowds and increase media interest.