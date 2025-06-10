Ravichandran Ashwin slammed fine for dissent and outburst during match; check details

Ravichandran Ashwin, a former India star player, got into trouble during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on June 8. He was slammed with a penalty during a Tamil Nadu Premier League game. Here's everything you need to know.

Ashwin was fined. Ravichandran Ashwin was fined 30% of his match fee. He was penalised for showing anger towards the umpires and misusing his equipment. This happened in a game between Dindigul Dragons and Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore. The fine was split into 10% for arguing with the umpires and 20% for mishandling his gear. After the match, Ashwin agreed to the punishment. "There was a hearing conducted by the match referee after the game," Cricbuzz reported.

Controversial decision by the umpire The trouble started when Ashwin was dismissed through LBW (Leg Before Wicket) on Sai Kishore's delivery. The ball looked like it pitched outside the leg stump, which should have saved him. But Dindigul Dragons had already used up their two reviews earlier in the match to check wide balls. Without a review left, Ashwin couldn’t challenge the umpire’s call. This made him very upset, as he thought the decision was wrong.

Ashwin’s reaction Ashwin didn’t hide his frustration. Right after being given out, he argued with the umpire on the field. As he walked back to the pavilion, he hit his pads with his bat and later threw his gloves in anger. A video of this moment went viral quickly on social media, showing how annoyed he was with the decision.

Match details and outcome The match took place at night at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The umpire was Kritika, and the match referee was Arjun Kripal Singh. Ashwin, who was leading Dindigul Dragons, had scored 18 runs off 11 balls, hitting two fours and a six. His team was at 39/1 in the fifth over when he got out. After his dismissal, Dindigul Dragons batting line-up collapsed, losing their last nine wickets for just 54 runs. They set a target of 94, but Tiruppur Tamizhans chased it easily, winning with nine wickets left and 49 balls to spare.