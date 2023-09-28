Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on September 28 announced as a member of ODI World Cup squad, as he would be replacing all-rounder Axar Patel, who could not recover from the quadriceps tear injury in time.

The decision thrilled cricket fans on social media users, who were quick to point that Ashwin was also the part of the squad that had won India's second 50-over world cup title in 2011. Scores of fans pointed out that the spin wizard, along with former skipper Virat Kohli, will be the among the most seasoned Indian players to feature in the marquee tournament.

A section of the analysts had seen Ashwin's inclusion in the squad as writing on the wall, after Patel missed the third ODI against Australia due to his injury.

Ashwin, apart from being a top candidate to replace the injured left-armer, had also displayed a quality performance with the bowl in the first and second ODIs against Australia. The 37-year-old ended with figures of 1/47 and 3/41, respectively, on both the tracks which were considered to be high-scoring.