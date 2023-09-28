Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on September 28 announced as a member of ODI World Cup squad, as he would be replacing all-rounder Axar Patel, who could not recover from the quadriceps tear injury in time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision thrilled cricket fans on social media users, who were quick to point that Ashwin was also the part of the squad that had won India's second 50-over world cup title in 2011.

Scores of fans pointed out that the spin wizard, along with former skipper Virat Kohli, will be the among the most seasoned Indian players to feature in the marquee tournament.

A section of the analysts had seen Ashwin's inclusion in the squad as writing on the wall, after Patel missed the third ODI against Australia due to his injury.

Ashwin, apart from being a top candidate to replace the injured left-armer, had also displayed a quality performance with the bowl in the first and second ODIs against Australia. The 37-year-old ended with figures of 1/47 and 3/41, respectively, on both the tracks which were considered to be high-scoring.

Cricket expert and noted commentator Harsha Bhagle predicted the inclusion of Ashwin in the playing XI as well, if all-rounder pacer Hardik Pandya remains a strong bowling option for the team.

"It was always going to be Ashwin after those two games against Australia. Really feel for Axar Patel and hopefully, he will get the big stage another day. India have preferred to go in with more bowling skill than a more all-round package. If Hardik is bowling well, I see Ashwin in the first choice eleven," he tweeted.

Fans on internet also recalled the chemistry between Ashwin and his long-time spin partner Ravindra Jadeja. The duo led the team's spin attack for a major part during the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the social media users, however, also sympathised with Patel, who would be missing his maiden World Cup opportunity despite showing top class form with the bowl as well as the bat in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All eyes are not on September 30, as the manner in which skipper Rohit Sharma uses Ashwin in the practice match against England in Guwahati may give an insight on whether he is among the probables to be included in the playing XI.

