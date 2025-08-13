Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson? RR reportedly approaches CSK and other franchises

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has reportedly requested a trade or release ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Among the franchises linked to the star wicketkeeper-batter, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has emerged as the frontrunner, according to Cricbuzz.

According to reports, Manoj Badale, the owner of Rajasthan Royals, has proposed a trade involving Samson requesting one of Chennai Super Kings' key Indian players, either Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, or Ravindra Jadeja in exchange. According to sources, CSK is unwilling to part with any of their players and this has stalled negotiations.

The report further notes that a potential move for Samson to CSK is currently unlikely unless they opt to bid for him at the auction.

Meanwhile, the report further suggests that multiple other teams are showing strong interest in the player.

Other franchises in the mix While CSK remains a focal point of speculation, other teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), are reportedly interested.

KKR, like CSK are seeking a dependable Indian wicketkeeper-batter, while MI’s potential trade package, including players like Trent Boult or Rahul Chahar, could appeal to RR. The interest from multiple franchises suggests that if RR decides to trade Samson, he is unlikely to enter the IPL 2026 auction pool, as a deal could materialize during the ongoing trade window.

Could Sanju Samson stay with the Rajasthan Royals? Despite the trade request, there is a chance Sanju Samson could remain with the Rajasthan Royals. As a contracted player until 2027, RR holds the final say, and the franchise could retain him if no suitable trade materializes.

However, given Samson’s firm stance and RR’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2025, keeping an unhappy captain seems unlikely.

The Royals are also grooming young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, with Riyan Parag emerging as a leadership option, signaling a potential shift in the roster.

Reason for Sanju Samson's potential trade The speculation stems from Sanju Samson’s reported dissatisfaction with RR, particularly over decisions like the release of star player Jos Buttler. Samson expressed his frustration, stating, “Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years.” Despite this, he has remained diplomatic, praising RR’s setup as “the world to me” in a podcast with R Ashwin.

Sanju Samson IPL stats Matches played: 177

Total runs: 4704

Highest score: 119

Average: 30.95

100s: 3

50s: 26

Catches: 86