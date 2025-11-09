Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming details

Rayo Vallecano will face Real Madrid in the La Liga clash on Sunday (November 9). The match will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas stadium. In the points table, Real Madrid are at the top with 30 points from 10 wins and a loss. Rayo Vallecano are in 12th position with 14 points from four wins, two draws, and five losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 8:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas.

Referee: J. Martinez Munuera

VAR: Figueroa Vazquez

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode application.

AI predictions Grok: “Real Madrid head to Vallecas on a roll, unbeaten in their league games. Mbappe’s pace and Vinicius’ flair should unlock a resolute but limited Rayo defense, though the hosts’ high press and set-piece threat, evident in their recent draw, could nick a goal. A 3-1 Madrid win feels likely.”

ChatGPT: "Real Madrid are expected to dominate against Rayo Vallecano despite the hosts’ resilient home record. With Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in fine form. Rayo’s defense might hold for a while, but Madrid’s attacking depth will likely see them secure a comfortable win.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Team news Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano face the weekend clash without key defenders Luiz Felipe (hamstring) and Abdul Mumin (knee). Following their midweek European fixture, manager Inigo Perez is set to rotate, with Jorge de Frutos, Alemao, Pedro Diaz, and Andrei Ratiu all poised for recalls. Alvaro Garcia, the team’s standout performer, is guaranteed to start and lead the attacking charge.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be missing Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring) for the next couple of weeks, alongside long-term absentees Dani Carvajal (knee) and Antonio Rudiger (muscle). David Alaba (calf) and young Franco Mastantuono (groin) are also unavailable. Rodrygo is another likely inclusion, forming a devastating trident with Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappe.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Ciss, Lopez; De Frutos, Pedro Diaz, Garcia; Palazon.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Valverde; Guler, Camavinga; Vinicius, Bellingham, Diaz; Mbappe.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Rayo Vallecano: 7

Matches won by Real Madrid: 33