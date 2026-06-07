Rays moving left-hander Steven Matz to the bullpen after 2 rough starts

Rays moving left-hander Steven Matz to the bullpen after 2 rough starts

AP
Published7 Jun 2026, 03:20 AM IST
Rays moving left-hander Steven Matz to the bullpen after 2 rough starts
Rays moving left-hander Steven Matz to the bullpen after 2 rough starts

MIAMI (AP) — Steven Matz is moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen after a pair of poor starts by the Tampa Bay Rays left-hander, manager Kevin Cash said Saturday.

Matz, who signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Tampa Bay in December, allowed five runs on six hits, including two home runs, in an 8-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday. It was his second straight loss and raised his ERA to 5.48 this season.

The 35-year-old had gone on the injured list on May 4 because of left elbow inflammation and returned on May 20. In his last two starts, he has allowed 11 runs, 13 hits and three home runs, while walking two with four strikeouts.

“It's not by any stretch permanent,” Cash said ahead of Saturday's game at Miami. “He will pitch out of the pen for the foreseeable future and then we will reassess.”

Cash said Matz's replacement in the rotation has not been solidified but right-hander Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, could work bulk innings in his place.

“We'll figure it out,” Cash said. “I think he'll (be) in line right now to provide a lengthier role on that day, but we're not just going to start him unless we have to.”

Matz went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and two saves last season in a career-high 53 appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He struck out 59 and walked 11 in 76 2/3 innings.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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