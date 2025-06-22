RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Red Bull Salzburg will face Al-Hilal in a highly anticipated clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The match will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC. The opening game of Al-Hilal ended in a draw, making them settle for just one point. On the other hand, Salzburg won their first clash and they are currently at the top of the Group H points table. Both sides will want to clinch victory in order to add three crucial points to their tally. Here are all the details about the upcoming game.

RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal - Match Details Date: June 22 in the United States, June 23 in India

Time: 6:00 PM ET (June 22) | 3:30 AM IST (June 23)

Venue: Audi Field in Washington DC.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal in their previous matches Al Hilal played their opening match against Real Madrid. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ruben Neves scored the goal for the Saudi Arabia's team.

Red Bull Salzburg played their opening match against Pachuca. They won the fixture by 2-1. Oscar Gloukh gave Salzburg the lead just before the break and Karim Onisiwo sealed the match with 14 minutes remaining for the game to end.

Team news Salzburg There are no new injury updates for Salzburg and they are likely to continue with the same line-up. Long-term absentees Nicolas Capaldo and Daouda Guindo, who were not included in the tournament squad will remain sidelined.

Al Hilal Al Hilal's key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was sidelined from the squad in their previous game against Real Madrid, and his availability for the upcoming fixture is still unclear. Forward Kaio is confirmed to not play the game.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal - Predicted Lineups Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XIs: Zawieschitzky, Kratzig, Rasmussen, Gadou, Lainer, Sulzbacher, Bidstrup, Gloukh, Dorgeles, Ratkov, Baidoo

Al-Hilal Predicted XIs: Bono, Lodi, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Cancelo, N. Al Dawsari, Neves, S. Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo

How to Watch the Live Streaming of the RB Salzburg vs Al-Hilal match? The Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no confirmed broadcaster for India at this time.