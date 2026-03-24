Aditya Birla Group, Times of India consortium buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru in $1.78 billion deal; check details

In one of the biggest ownership changes in Indian Premier League history, a powerful consortium led by Aditya Birla Group and The Times of India Group has acquired the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise for USD 1.78 billion (approximately INR 16,732 crore). The deal includes both the men's IPL team and the women's WPL side, marking a new era for the popular Bengaluru-based franchise.

The consortium comprises Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (ToI), Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE). They have signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo plc, to take full 100% ownership of RCB.

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Details about the new structure Under the new structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani from The Times of India Group takes the role of Vice Chairman. David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE, are also key members of the investor group.

Notably, the transaction is subject to standard approvals, including clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and other regulatory bodies. Once completed, it will hand over one of the IPL's most valuable and fan-favourite franchises to a team with deep expertise in business, media, and sports investment.

RCB's strong legacy and future vision RCB has built a massive following over the years, known for its entertaining brand of cricket and loyal supporters in Bengaluru and Karnataka. The team recently tasted major success as reigning IPL champions, adding fresh excitement to the acquisition.

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Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity. "Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy," he said in an official statement.

Satyan Gajwani, Chairman of Times Internet Limited, highlighted the team's popularity and roots. "RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. As The Times of India Group, together with our partners, we will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fanbase. We are committed to the people who built this championship-winning culture - the players, coaches, the leadership team, and the fans. We look forward to supporting the team as they take the pitch on Saturday to defend RCB's title."

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