RCB clinch second WPL title with record 204 chase in thrilling 2026 final; fans flood social media with joy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women scripted a historic victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final, chasing down a massive 204 runs to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets. This triumph marks RCB's second WPL title after their 2024 success, making them joint-most successful alongside the Mumbai Indians. Played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday (February 5), the high-scoring contest delivered edge-of-the-seat drama and showcased the growing excitement in women's cricket. Fans failed to keep calm and lavished praises after RCB's victory.

Delhi Capitals set a daunting target Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, were sent to bat after losing the toss. They posted 203/4 in their 20 overs, the highest first-innings total in any WPL final. Laura Wolvaardt provided a solid start with 44 off 25 balls, while Rodrigues anchored the innings with a fluent 57 off 37 deliveries. Chinelle Henry added late fireworks with 35 off 15 balls, but RCB's bowlers restricted them from going further. The batting-friendly pitch kept the pressure on the chasers from the outset.

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll lead epic chase RCB's response was fearless and commanding. Captain Smriti Mandhana delivered a captain's knock, smashing 87 off just 41 balls with aggressive strokeplay that kept the required rate under control. She formed a game-changing partnership with Georgia Voll, who played a composed yet powerful innings of 79 off 54 balls. This stand tilted the momentum decisively toward RCB.

Even after Mandhana's dismissal late in the innings, the team stayed calm. The lower order, including contributions from Radha Yadav's finishing touches with back-to-back boundaries, sealed the deal at 204/4 in 19.4 overs, completing the highest successful chase in WPL history with two balls remaining.

Fans fail to keep calm on social media The victory sparked massive celebrations online. Hashtags like #RCBChampions, #WPL2026Final, #SmritiMandhana, and #PlayBold trended across X, Instagram, and Reddit. Fans hailed it as a "long-overdue" success for the franchise's women's team, with many noting how RCB's women delivered where the men's side has often struggled in big finals. Emotional posts, memes, and videos flooded timelines, underlining the joy for loyal supporters.

