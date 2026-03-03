RCB confirms 5 home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2 in Raipur for IPL 2026

Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will once again roar with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) action as the defending IPL champions announced their home venue plan for the 2026 season. The franchise revealed on Tuesday that five of their seven home games will be played in Bengaluru, while the remaining two fixtures shift to Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

This decision brings relief to millions of RCB fans who feared their team might stay away from their beloved home ground, following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win.

Return to Chinnaswamy After tragic stampede The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been out of action for major domestic cricket since a devastating stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations claimed 11 lives. No Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, or Maharaja Trophy matches have taken place there since the incident.

Months of discussions, safety upgrades, and coordination between authorities paved the way for this comeback. RCB worked closely with the Government of Karnataka, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and Karnataka Police to ensure the venue meets modern safety standards.

Statement by Royal Challengers Bengaluru "This significant development comes after months of hard work and close coordination across all concerned authorities with a common goal of bringing the games back to home ground for the fans," RCB said in a release.

“RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru.”

"The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground," the franchise added.

The franchise said that the two "home matches" in Raipur will be as "per prior commitment."

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon about the decision RCB CEO Rajesh Menon highlighted the emotional bond between the team and its supporters. He stressed that playing at Chinnaswamy is essential for the players.

"The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive," he said.

“The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.”

"After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible," Menon added.

Raipur fixtures due to prior commitment The two matches in Raipur follow an existing agreement. This setup allows RCB to fulfill obligations while prioritizing fan experience in Bengaluru for the majority of home games.

With enhanced infrastructure and safety protocols in place, the stage is set for an exciting IPL 2026 campaign. Fans can look forward to high-voltage encounters at Chinnaswamy, where the famous electric atmosphere has always fuelled RCB's performances.