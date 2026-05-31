RCB defend IPL title; become third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back championships

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in IPL history once again, defending their 2025 title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in just 18 overs. Chasing 156, RCB reached 161 for 5, becoming only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010-11) and Mumbai Indians (2019-20) to win consecutive IPL championships.
The final at Narendra Modi Stadium lived up to the hype. Gujarat Titans posted 155 for 8 in 20 overs, but RCB’s chase was clinical and explosive, powered by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls. The King delivered when it mattered most, sealing the game with a six in the 18th over.
The victory marks a stunning turnaround for a franchise once known as the perennial nearly-men of the league. After clinching their maiden title in a nail-biting 2025 final against the Punjab Kings, RCB showed they were no one-season wonder. Under the calm leadership of captain Rajat Patidar, they marched through IPL 2026 with consistency, finishing at the top of the table before sealing the deal in a high-stakes final against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.
This achievement is historic. Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni, were the first to defend the title in 2010 and 2011, showcasing unmatched consistency. Mumbai Indians followed suit in 2019 and 2020, proving their dominance under Rohit Sharma. Now RCB completes the trio, proving that back-to-back IPL glory is rare for a reason, it demands excellence over two full seasons.
The season belonged to RCB from the very first match. Their bowling attack, led by a mix of experienced campaigners and young talents, restricted opponents brilliantly throughout the league stage. The batting lineup, powered by explosive openers and a rock-solid middle order, chased down targets with ease and posted massive totals when needed.
What stood out was the team’s balance. Unlike previous years, where RCB relied heavily on star power, this squad played as a unit. Rajat Patidar’s tactical decisions, especially in the middle overs, drew praise from experts.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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