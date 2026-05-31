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RCB defend IPL title; become third team after CSK and MI to win back-to-back championships

After clinching their maiden title in a 2025 final against the Punjab Kings, RCB showed they were no one-season wonder. Under the calm leadership of captain Rajat Patidar, they marched through IPL 2026 with consistency before sealing the deal in a high-stakes final against Gujarat Titans.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 May 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli LIVE | RCB vs GT LIVE RCB vs GT, Final | RCB Beat Gt By 5 Wickets, Win IPL 2026 Title
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in IPL history once again, defending their 2025 title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in just 18 overs. Chasing 156, RCB reached 161 for 5, becoming only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (2010-11) and Mumbai Indians (2019-20) to win consecutive IPL championships.

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The final at Narendra Modi Stadium lived up to the hype. Gujarat Titans posted 155 for 8 in 20 overs, but RCB’s chase was clinical and explosive, powered by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls. The King delivered when it mattered most, sealing the game with a six in the 18th over.

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The victory marks a stunning turnaround for a franchise once known as the perennial nearly-men of the league. After clinching their maiden title in a nail-biting 2025 final against the Punjab Kings, RCB showed they were no one-season wonder. Under the calm leadership of captain Rajat Patidar, they marched through IPL 2026 with consistency, finishing at the top of the table before sealing the deal in a high-stakes final against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad.

Joining the back-to-back elite

This achievement is historic. Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni, were the first to defend the title in 2010 and 2011, showcasing unmatched consistency. Mumbai Indians followed suit in 2019 and 2020, proving their dominance under Rohit Sharma. Now RCB completes the trio, proving that back-to-back IPL glory is rare for a reason, it demands excellence over two full seasons.

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RCB's dominant 2026 campaign

The season belonged to RCB from the very first match. Their bowling attack, led by a mix of experienced campaigners and young talents, restricted opponents brilliantly throughout the league stage. The batting lineup, powered by explosive openers and a rock-solid middle order, chased down targets with ease and posted massive totals when needed.

What stood out was the team’s balance. Unlike previous years, where RCB relied heavily on star power, this squad played as a unit. Rajat Patidar’s tactical decisions, especially in the middle overs, drew praise from experts.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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