RCB face backlash for retaining Yash Dayal before IPL 2026 amid rape allegations; 'Shame on this franchise...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have sparked widespread outrage among fans by retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. Despite facing two criminal cases involving serious accusations of sexual abuse and rape, the franchise kept the 27-year-old pacer on a ₹5 crore contract. As the IPL retention deadline passed on November 15, 2025, social media erupted with criticism.

Details about the serious allegations against Yash Dayal Yash Dayal's troubles began earlier in 2025 with two separate FIRs filed against him. In the first case from Ghaziabad, a woman accused him of sexual and financial exploitation during a long-term relationship. She claimed Dayal promised marriage, but turned violent and harassing when confronted. The FIR was lodged in July under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses sexual intercourse through deceitful means.

The second, more alarming case emerged from Jaipur. Another woman alleged that Dayal repeatedly raped her over two years, starting when she was just 17. She said he lured her with promises of helping her cricket career and assaulted her in a hotel during IPL matches. Due to her minor status at the time, this FIR includes charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and B endothelium NS.

Yash Dayal received interim protection from arrest in the Ghaziabad case from the Allahabad High Court, but investigations continue in both matters. Notably, he has also been banned from Uttar Pradesh's domestic T20 league amid these controversies.

Netizens' reactions to Yash Dayal's retention decision Fans quickly voiced their disappointment online. One user tweeted, "What a shameless franchise," while another called it "SHAMEFUL" for backing a player with a POCSO case.

RCB retained list ahead of IPL 2026 auction The full retained squad includes 17 players. They are as follows:

Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Phil Salt (WK), Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, and Nuwan Thushara.