Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana, and Nadine de Klerk power RCB into WPL 2026 final with dominant win over UPW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the Women's Premier League 2026 final with a commanding eight-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in Vadodara. Grace Harris delivered a match-winning all-round display, while Smriti Mandhana anchored the chase and Nadine de Klerk dismantled the opposition batting, securing RCB’s sixth win of the season and a direct ticket to the title decider.

RCB's bowling turnaround restricts UP Warriorz After Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field, things looked promising for UP Warriorz early on. The new opening pair of Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma built a solid foundation, reaching 74 without loss after eight overs. Lanning anchored with 41, while Deepti played a supporting role before accelerating to a 40-ball 55.

But the momentum flipped dramatically in the ninth over. Nadine de Klerk struck twice, dismissing Lanning via a fine catch at deep cover and trapping debutant Amy Jones with LBW. The collapse gathered pace as Grace Harris dismissed Harleen Deol, and further wickets fell to poor shot selection.

De Klerk finished with impressive figures of 4/22, while Harris chipped in with 2/22. UP Warriorz limped to 143/8 in 20 overs, a total that proved far too modest on a flat track.

Grace Harris powers RCB to commanding chase Chasing 144, RCB never looked back. Grace Harris set the tone from ball one, smashing boundaries off Kranti Gaud and then unleashing five more in her next over. She carted Deepti Sharma for a huge six over long-on, powering RCB to 63/0 in the Powerplay.

Harris reached her fifty soon after with a six off S Asha and continued the assault, sharing a destructive 108-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana. By the time Shikha Pandey dismissed her in the 10th over for a remarkable 75 off 37 balls (13 fours, 2 sixes), RCB had raced to 108, leaving just 36 needed.

Mandhana then took charge. She punched, swept, and cut Chloe Tryon for three boundaries in one over before launching a couple of sixes to bring up her unbeaten 54.

Georgia Voll fell with one run required, but Mandhana sealed the win with a slog-sweep boundary off Deepti in the 14th over. RCB finished at 147/2 in just 13.1 overs.