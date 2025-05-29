RCB in IPL Playoffs: Results, stats, top performers, win/lose record and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be geared up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (May 29). The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. It will be RCB's 10th appearance in the Playoffs, in the history of the tournament. While RCB made it to the final three times, they are yet to clinch the trophy.

RCB are currently in great form this season. They have become the first side to win all away games in the history of the league. They finished in the second position on the points table with 9 wins and an abandoned game. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma's team will want to carry the momentum from their previous win in the last league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Playoff Performances Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the IPL playoffs nine times between 2009 and 2024. They advanced to the final clash three times (2009, 2011, 2016), but lost each time. RCB made it to the Qualifier 2 twice (2015, 2022) and the Eliminator three times (2020, 2021, 2024). They also made it to the semifinal once (2010). In their most recent playoff appearance in 2024, RCB reached the Eliminator but were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

Year Stage reached Result 2009 Final Lost to Deccan Chargers by 6 runs 2010 Semifinals Lost to Mumbai Indians by 35 runs 2011 Final Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs 2015 Qualifier 2 Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets 2016 Final Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs 2020 Eliminator Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets 2021 Eliminator Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets 2022 Qualifier 2 Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets 2024 Eliminator Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stats in IPL Playoffs Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 15 matches in IPL playoffs. They have secured 5 wins and suffered 10 defeats, making their winning percentage 33.33%. RCB's highest playoff total is an impressive 207/4 against Lucknow Super Giants during the 2022 Eliminator. On the other hand, their lowest playoff score is 131/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 Eliminator. Despite strong performances, RCB has yet to claim the IPL title.

Here are the top performers for RCB in IPL playoffs - Most Runs for RCB in IPL Playoffs: Virat Kohli: 341 runs in 15 innings, average 26.23, strike rate 121.78

AB de Villiers: 268 runs in 9 innings, average 38.38, strike rate 146.44

Chris Gayle: 250 runs in 7 innings, average 35.71, strike rate 140.44

Most Wickets for RCB in IPL Playoffs: S. Aravind: 10 wickets in 7 innings, average 18.60, economy rate 7.75

Yuzvendra Chahal: 9 wickets in 6 innings, average 18.33, economy rate 6.87

Mohammed Siraj: 7 wickets in 5 innings, average 21.71, economy rate 8.44