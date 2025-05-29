RCB in IPL Playoffs: Results, stats, top performers, win/lose record and more

PBKS vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Punjab Kings in 1st Qualifier of IPL 2025. Here is all you need to know about how has the team fared in playoffs in the history of the league.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 May 2025, 11:42 AM IST
RCB are set to face PBKS in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
RCB are set to face PBKS in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.(HT)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be geared up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (May 29). The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. It will be RCB's 10th appearance in the Playoffs, in the history of the tournament. While RCB made it to the final three times, they are yet to clinch the trophy.

RCB are currently in great form this season. They have become the first side to win all away games in the history of the league. They finished in the second position on the points table with 9 wins and an abandoned game. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma's team will want to carry the momentum from their previous win in the last league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Playoff Performances

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the IPL playoffs nine times between 2009 and 2024. They advanced to the final clash three times (2009, 2011, 2016), but lost each time. RCB made it to the Qualifier 2 twice (2015, 2022) and the Eliminator three times (2020, 2021, 2024). They also made it to the semifinal once (2010). In their most recent playoff appearance in 2024, RCB reached the Eliminator but were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

YearStage reachedResult
2009FinalLost to Deccan Chargers by 6 runs
2010SemifinalsLost to Mumbai Indians by 35 runs
2011FinalLost to Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs
2015Qualifier 2Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets
2016FinalLost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs
2020EliminatorLost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
2021EliminatorLost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
2022Qualifier 2Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
2024EliminatorLost to Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stats in IPL Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 15 matches in IPL playoffs. They have secured 5 wins and suffered 10 defeats, making their winning percentage 33.33%. RCB's highest playoff total is an impressive 207/4 against Lucknow Super Giants during the 2022 Eliminator. On the other hand, their lowest playoff score is 131/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 Eliminator. Despite strong performances, RCB has yet to claim the IPL title.

Here are the top performers for RCB in IPL playoffs -

Most Runs for RCB in IPL Playoffs:

Virat Kohli: 341 runs in 15 innings, average 26.23, strike rate 121.78

AB de Villiers: 268 runs in 9 innings, average 38.38, strike rate 146.44

Chris Gayle: 250 runs in 7 innings, average 35.71, strike rate 140.44

Most Wickets for RCB in IPL Playoffs:

S. Aravind: 10 wickets in 7 innings, average 18.60, economy rate 7.75

Yuzvendra Chahal: 9 wickets in 6 innings, average 18.33, economy rate 6.87

Mohammed Siraj: 7 wickets in 5 innings, average 21.71, economy rate 8.44

RCB Probable Playing XII for Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Tim Seifert/ Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (C), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood/Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma

