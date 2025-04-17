RCB IPL 2025 Tickets: How and where to buy 2nd phase home match tickets? Date, early access, step-by-step guide

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Apr 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli and Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) performance in this IPL 2025 season has been commendable so far. The team is currently in a red-hot form and have won four out of the six matches played. The enthusiasm among fans is skyrocketing leading to more demand for tickets at RCB's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Responding to the high demand, the official payments partner of RCB, Navi UPI has announced a second exclusive ticket window for fans for the last three home games in Bengaluru.

Second Ticket Window Announced for Final Three Home Matches

After the first phase of ticket sales in March, Navi UPI has announced another round of early ticket access.

Matches included:

RCB vs CSK – May 3

RCB vs SRH – May 13

RCB vs KKR – May 17

When will the booking begin?

Users will get early access by using the Navi UPI app. They will get a 24-hour exclusive window, starting April 16 at 11 AM IST. This will be provided to the users before tickets go live for general sale.

How to book RCB tickets via Navi UPI – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Download the Navi app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Launch the app and tap on the RCB ticket banner on the home screen.

3. Choose the match date and preferred ticket category.

4. Make the paymeny via Navi UPI.

5. Confirm your booking.

Navi Powerplay Contest

Navi UPI app has also added a fan contest, a twist to digital payments. With every UPI transaction users will get a digital player card. If one collects 11 unique cards then there is a chance to win 2,000 Navi coins or official RCB-signed merchandise. If you collect 5 identical cards, then you can earn an extra 100 bonus coins.

CEO and Company's statements

Speaking about the initiative, Rajiv Naresh, CEO of Navi Technologies, said, “We wanted to create something that makes everyday payments feel like a win. Navi Powerplay lets users have fun while they pay—collecting player cards, earning rewards, and standing a chance to win RCB-signed memorabilia.”

"This comes after the successful launch of the first ticket window in March, which offered Navi UPI users early access to the first four RCB home matches, allowing fans to book their seats ahead of the general sale," the company said in the statement.

