RCB IPL 2025 Tickets: How and where to buy 2nd phase home match tickets? Date, early access, step-by-step guide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) performance in this IPL 2025 season has been commendable so far. The team is currently in a red-hot form and have won four out of the six matches played. The enthusiasm among fans is skyrocketing leading to more demand for tickets at RCB's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Responding to the high demand, the official payments partner of RCB, Navi UPI has announced a second exclusive ticket window for fans for the last three home games in Bengaluru.

Second Ticket Window Announced for Final Three Home Matches After the first phase of ticket sales in March, Navi UPI has announced another round of early ticket access.

Matches included:

RCB vs CSK – May 3

RCB vs SRH – May 13

RCB vs KKR – May 17

When will the booking begin? Users will get early access by using the Navi UPI app. They will get a 24-hour exclusive window, starting April 16 at 11 AM IST. This will be provided to the users before tickets go live for general sale.

How to book RCB tickets via Navi UPI – Step-by-Step Guide 1. Download the Navi app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

2. Launch the app and tap on the RCB ticket banner on the home screen.

3. Choose the match date and preferred ticket category.

4. Make the paymeny via Navi UPI.

5. Confirm your booking.

Navi Powerplay Contest Navi UPI app has also added a fan contest, a twist to digital payments. With every UPI transaction users will get a digital player card. If one collects 11 unique cards then there is a chance to win 2,000 Navi coins or official RCB-signed merchandise. If you collect 5 identical cards, then you can earn an extra 100 bonus coins.

CEO and Company's statements Speaking about the initiative, Rajiv Naresh, CEO of Navi Technologies, said, “We wanted to create something that makes everyday payments feel like a win. Navi Powerplay lets users have fun while they pay—collecting player cards, earning rewards, and standing a chance to win RCB-signed memorabilia.”