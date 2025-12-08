Even as RCB was winning its maiden title, the pressure on Diageo’s UK parent was mounting. In the last 10 years, while its revenue has grown at a compounded average rate of 3.4%, its borrowings have increased at 7.7%. In 2024-25, its gross revenue (including excise duties) and net profit stood at about $28 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, its borrowings stood at $20.8 billion. The Diageo Plc stock is down 58% over its December 2021 high, even as Diageo India (United Spirits) is up 62% over the same period.