RCB register their most successful run chase in IPL history: Here's look at top 5 chases

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history with their record-breaking run chase of 228 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 27). Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal guided RCB to a win and recorded their most successful chase in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history. Interestingly, it is the third-highest run chase ever in the league by a team.
Score by LSG: 227/3
Score by RCB: 230/4 (18.4 overs)
Ground: Lucknow
Date: 27 May 2025
RPO: 12.32
Score by GT: 200/3
Score by RCB: 206/1 (16 overs)
Ground: Ahmedabad
Date: 28 April 2024
RPO: 12.87
Score by PBKS: 203/3
Score by RCB: 204/2 (18.5 overs)
Ground: Bengaluru
Date: 16 March 2010
RPO: 10.83
Score by RPS: 191/6
Score by RCB: 195/3 (19.3 overs)
Ground: Bengaluru
Date: 7 May 2016
RPO: 10.00
Score by DD: 181/4
Score by RCB: 187/5 (19 overs)
Ground: Delhi
Date: 12 May 2018
RPO: 9.84
Notably, RCB registered the third-highest run chase in IPL history. The list is led by Punjab Kings, who successfully achieved a target of 262 runs, set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024): Target 262
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (2025): Target 246
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants (2025): Target 228
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024): Target 224
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (2020): Target 224
RCB secured a thrilling five-wicket victory against LSG and clinched a top-two finish in IPL 2025. After successfully chasing a target of 228 runs in just 18.4 overs, RCB jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They finished the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches and an NRR of +0.301.
RCB will now lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025, Qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29). If they win the match, RCB will storm directly to the final scheduled on June 3. However, if they lose the game against PBKS, RCB will still have a chance to make it to the summit clash after beating the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.
