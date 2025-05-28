RCB register their most successful run chase in IPL history: Here's look at top 5 chases

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history with their record-breaking run chase of 228 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 27). Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal guided RCB to a win and recorded their most successful chase in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history. Interestingly, it is the third-highest run chase ever in the league by a team.

Here’s a look at RCB’s top 5 most successful run chases in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Score by LSG: 227/3

Score by RCB: 230/4 (18.4 overs)

Ground: Lucknow

Date: 27 May 2025

RPO: 12.32

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Score by GT: 200/3

Score by RCB: 206/1 (16 overs)

Ground: Ahmedabad

Date: 28 April 2024

RPO: 12.87

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kings XI Punjab Score by PBKS: 203/3

Score by RCB: 204/2 (18.5 overs)

Ground: Bengaluru

Date: 16 March 2010

RPO: 10.83

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rising Pune Supergiants Score by RPS: 191/6

Score by RCB: 195/3 (19.3 overs)

Ground: Bengaluru

Date: 7 May 2016

RPO: 10.00

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Daredevils Score by DD: 181/4

Score by RCB: 187/5 (19 overs)

Ground: Delhi

Date: 12 May 2018

RPO: 9.84

Third-highest run chase in IPL history Notably, RCB registered the third-highest run chase in IPL history. The list is led by Punjab Kings, who successfully achieved a target of 262 runs, set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.

Highest run chases Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024): Target 262

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (2025): Target 246

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants (2025): Target 228

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2024): Target 224

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (2020): Target 224

RCB to face PBKS in Qualifier 1 RCB secured a thrilling five-wicket victory against LSG and clinched a top-two finish in IPL 2025. After successfully chasing a target of 228 runs in just 18.4 overs, RCB jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They finished the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches and an NRR of +0.301.