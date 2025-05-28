RCB to take on PBKS in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025: Look at their last 5 meetings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be geared up to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday (May 29). Both teams have dominated this season and will want to win the high-stakes encounter with their consistent form.

A victory in the upcoming game will mean sealing a spot in the final. Both franchises have explosive talents and will be eager to capitalize on their balanced squads in the clash. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here's a look at the results of the previous five matches between RCB and PBKS.

PBKS vs RCB results in last 5 matches In their previous five encounters, RCB won four matches, while PBKS secured only one win.

2025: Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 7 wickets

2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 4 wickets

2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 60 runs

2023: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 24 runs

Interestingly, their single victory came when both teams faced each other last time. PBKS registered a win by five wickets in a rain-affected game shortened to 14 overs.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head details Punjab Kings have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bengaluru when it comes to overall matches in the league's history. They have won 18 out of 35 games and lost 17 times.

Matches Played: 35

RCB Won: 17

PBKS Won: 18

No Result: 0

RCB Highest Score: 241

PBKS Highest Score: 232

RCB Lowest Score: 84

PBKS Lowest Score: 88

PBKS and RCB in their final league stage matches of IPL 2025 In their final league stage matches of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings faced a challenge against Chennai Super Kings, securing a thrilling 7-wicket victory with 9 balls to spare. Josh Inglis played a crucial knock of 73 off 42 balls, powering his team to a win. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their batting skills against Lucknow Super Giants, clinching a commanding 6-wicket win, powered by Jitesh Sharma's game-changing score of 85 runs off 33 deliveries.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 With both teams entering Qualifier 1 on the back of strong performances, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown. While the winners will storm directly into the final, the losing side will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2 against the winner of Eliminator.

Full squads: Punjab Kings - Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Hardie, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Kyle Jamieson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.