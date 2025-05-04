RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru edges Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller, Netizens react

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a nail-biting match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. In the game that went down the wire, Rajat Patidar's RCB clinched the win by a close margin of two runs.

Advertisement

The RCB vs CSK match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru was much-anticipated as both franchises have ardent fans. After the clash, netizens failed to stay calm and flooded social media with posts.

Social Media reactions

Advertisement

Advertisement

RCB vs CSK match Coming to bat first after losing the toss, RCB openers Virat Kohli (62 runs off 33 balls) and Jacob Bethell (55 runs off 33 balls) started the game on a high note. However, the tables turned in CSK's favour after the dismissals of both batters. Wickets kept falling for the hosts and they were struggling with the bat. But as thrilling as the match could get, Romario Shepherd entered the field and smashed 53 off just 14 balls including 4 boundaries and 6 sixes. The Caribbean power-hitter guided the team to a total of 213/5.

Advertisement

While chasing a big target, opener Ayush Mhatre who took few overs to settle, looked unstoppable later. After losing the wickets of Shaik Rasheed and Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja came to bat and showed his intent from the beginning. He complimented Ayush, and their partnership almost snatched the game from RCB. Ayush (94 off 48 balls) was dismissed in the 17th over by Lungi Ngidi but Jadeja (77 off 45 balls) kept smashing the runs.

After three dropped catches, the match came down to the last over with Chennai needing 15 off the last over. The match proved to be an absolute nail-biter with four runs needed of the last ball and Shivam Dube and Jadeja both looked in form. Yash Dayal defended the score and RCB bagged two crucial points.

Advertisement

RCB and CSK on the Points Table Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting on the top of the IPL 2025 Points table with 8 wins from 11 matches. They have 16 points and an NRR of +0.482. On the other hand, CSK who are already eliminated from the Playoff race, are cemented at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win just two out of the 11 matches played. They have four points and an NRR of -1.117.