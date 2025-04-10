RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pitch report, weather forecast and more

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, weather report, and key numbers ahead of RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2025

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Apr 2025, 08:11 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a much-awaited thriller of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 10th of April, Wednesday. The match will be played at RCB's home ground, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB who won their previous match will seek to break the winning streak of Axar Patel's DC. Both teams will want to register a win in order to add two more points to their tally. In their previous encounter, RCB beat DC by 47 runs.

Pitch report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will favour the batters, especially in the first innings. On the other hand, when it comes to the bowling front, pacers will get assistance in the second innings. A score between 190-210 is expected to be a decent total.

The team that will win the toss will want to bat first and defend the total.

RCB vs DC, Weather Report at Mumbai

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 25 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 33% to 59% during the game. The sky is expected to be cloudy and, there is around 47% to 57% chances of rain in the first two hours of the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL stats at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matches played: 92

Matches won: 43

Matches lost: 44

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 4

Highest Score: 263

Lowest Score: 82

Delhi Capitals IPL stats at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matches played: 12

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 6

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 192

Lowest Score: 140

IPL stats at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

Highest team score: 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lowest team score: 62/10 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

Highest score by a player: Virat Kohli - 3047 runs in 90 matches

Most wickets by a player in a match: Yuzvendra Chahal - 52 wickets in 41 innings

RCB vs DC Head-to-head details

Matches played: 31

Matches won by RCB: 19

Matches won by DC: 11

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, BHuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 08:11 AM IST
