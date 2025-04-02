RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report, weather forecast and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 2nd of April, Wednesday. The match will be played at RCB's home ground, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB currently stands on the top of the IPL 2025 Points Table. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's GT ranks 4th with one win in two matches. While RCB will want to win and keep their domination, GT who won their previous game will want to continue their winning streak.

RCB vs GT, Pitch report The Chinnaswamy stadium is known to favour batters. A run fest can be expected at the ground with a par score of 200-210. The small boundaries and bounce help batsmen to play their shots freely. However, pacers might gain some help at the beginning of the game.

The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first as dew is expected in the second innings.

RCB vs GT, Weather Report at Bengaluru According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 26 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 40% to 61% during the game. Even though the sky will be cloudy, there is around 6% possibility of rain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL stats at Bengaluru Matches played: 91

Matches won: 43

Matches lost: 43

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 4

Highest Score: 263

Lowest Score: 82

Gujarat Titans IPL stats at Bengaluru Matches played: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 198

Lowest Score: 147

IPL statistics at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Highest team score: 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lowest team score: 62/7 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

Most runs by a player: Virat Kohli - 3040 runs

Most wickets by a player: Yuzvendra Chahal - 52 wickets

Playing XIIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar , Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma , Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma