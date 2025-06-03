RCB vs PBKS, Final IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be geared up to face each other in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (May 3). The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The high-voltage IPL match is expected to be a nail-biting thriller as both opponents who dominated the entire season will give tough competition to each other. Interestingly, both teams are on the quest for their maiden title and will try to clinch it.

Pitch Report – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The final will be played on the central wicket of the Narendra Modi Stadium, providing equal boundary lengths on both sides. The pitch is expected to be favourable to the batters. Out of 15 matches played this season at the venue, 10 innings have seen the total cross a 200-run mark. A high-scoring summit clash is on the cards.

The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling as dew will play a big role in the second innings.

Weather Report – Ahmedabad According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 36°C at the beginning of the game, dropping to around 31°C by the end. Humidity levels will range between 52% and 63% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy for most of the time, and there is around 2% to 5% chance of rain to interrupt the game.

Narendra Modi Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 43

Matches won by batting first: 21

Matches won by batting second: 22

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 176.95

Highest team total: 243/5

Lowest team total: 89

Highest total successfully chased: 204

Highest individual innings: 129 (Shubman Gill)

Best bowling figures: 5/10 (Mohit Sharma)

RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Matches played: 6

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 3

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 206

PBKS at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Matches played: 7

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 243

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 36

Matches won by RCB: 18

Matches won by PBKS: 18

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings:

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak