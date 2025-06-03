RCB vs PBKS, Final: What will happen if it rains in Ahmedabad? Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. Both teams will be eyeing a maiden title win in the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
While the Shreyas Iyer-led team will seek redemption after losing to RCB in Qualifier 1, Rajat Patidar's RCB will be motivated to repeat their previous performance and clinch the trophy.
However, there is some possibility of rain playing spoilsport in the match. So before the high-voltage thriller begins, let's dive in and know the rules if it rains in the final of IPL 2025.
If the rain interrupts the match, then an extra time of 120 minutes will be provided.
If the rain persists and the match gets washed out on June 3. There is a reserve day for the final match on June 4.
If the game cannot be played on the reserve day as well then the final match will be declared as abandoned.
If the match gets canceled, then the side that finished at a higher position after the league stage will be declared the winners.
If the final gets canceled due to rain, PBKS will claim the trophy for the IPL 2025 season.
While PBKS and RCB both finished the league stage with 19 points each, PBKS have a slight edge with a better NRR. While RCB's NRR is +0.301, Punjab Kings' NRR is +0.372.
According to AccuWeather, there is a slight possibility of rain at the venue. In Ahmedabad, the temperature is expected to be approximately 36°C at the start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash, cooling to around 31°C by the end.
Humidity levels will range between 52% and 63% during the game. The sky is forecasted to remain clear throughout the Qualifier 2.
