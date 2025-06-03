RCB vs PBKS, Final: What will happen if it rains in Ahmedabad? Explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. Both teams will be eyeing a maiden title win in the final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led team will seek redemption after losing to RCB in Qualifier 1, Rajat Patidar's RCB will be motivated to repeat their previous performance and clinch the trophy.

However, there is some possibility of rain playing spoilsport in the match. So before the high-voltage thriller begins, let's dive in and know the rules if it rains in the final of IPL 2025.

What will happen if it rains in RCB vs PBKS, Final? If the rain interrupts the match, then an extra time of 120 minutes will be provided.

Reserve day for RCB vs PBKS final If the rain persists and the match gets washed out on June 3. There is a reserve day for the final match on June 4.

What if it rains on the reserve day too? If the game cannot be played on the reserve day as well then the final match will be declared as abandoned.

How will the abandoned game impact the result of IPL 2025? If the match gets canceled, then the side that finished at a higher position after the league stage will be declared the winners.

Who will be crowned champions in such a scenario? If the final gets canceled due to rain, PBKS will claim the trophy for the IPL 2025 season.

PBKS and RCB on IPL 2025 points table While PBKS and RCB both finished the league stage with 19 points each, PBKS have a slight edge with a better NRR. While RCB's NRR is +0.301, Punjab Kings' NRR is +0.372.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat - Weather Report According to AccuWeather, there is a slight possibility of rain at the venue. In Ahmedabad, the temperature is expected to be approximately 36°C at the start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash, cooling to around 31°C by the end.