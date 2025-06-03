RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 final: Phil Salt's moment of brilliance sends Priyansh Arya back in Ahmedabad - Watch viral video

Phil Salt's moment of brilliance sent Priyansh Arya back in the hut during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on the last ball of the fifth over. Playing his favourite flick-pull against the a short of length delivery off Josh Hazlewood, the Punjab Kings opener thought it would go over the rope.

But the ball dipped in its line for a calm Salt to take a stunning catch. The catch came at a good height but Salt's momentum was taking him past the ropes. The Englishman used his calmness to throw the ball in the air before returning back to complete the catch. Priyansh was dismissed for 24 off 19 balls with four fours.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings need 191 runs to lift title Earlier, Punjab Kings bowlers did more than a decent job to restrict RCB to a below par 190/9 in 20 overs. For RCB, Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't build on a good start managing 26 off 16 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with figures of 1/37 while Kyle Jamieson had the figures of 3/48. The prize wicket of Kohli was taken by Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (1/35). However, the best figures were of India's premier T20 bowler Arshdeep Singh (3/40), who got three wickets in the final over.

Meanwhile, Priyansh finished his maiden IPL season with 466 runs in 17 games including a majestic hundred. Arya's century came Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 103 off 42 balls.