RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 24th of April, Thursday. The match will be played at RCB's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The Rajat Patidar-led RCB who have failed to win a single match at their home ground this season, will want to bounce back and win their first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the other hand, Riyan Parag's RR who lost their previous four matches on a trot will want to gear up and win the match in order to bag two crucial points.
The surface at the M Chinnaswamy will be favourable to bowlers as spinners might get assistance in the match. A total of 175 runs can be considered a par score at the deck.
The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 24% to 42% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.
Matches played: 98
Matches won batting first: 41
Matches won batting second: 53
No result: 4
Matches tied: 0
Average first innings score: 168
Highest team total: 287
Highest total successfully chased: 213
Lowest Total defended: 138
Matches played: 94
Matches won: 43
Matches lost: 46
Matches tied: 1
No Result: 4
Highest score: 263
Lowest score: 82
Matches played: 9
Matches won: 4
Matches lost: 3
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 2
Highest score: 217
Lowest score: 92
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wandindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey