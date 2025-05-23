RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 23rd of May, Thursday. The venue for the match has been shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru to Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, as a result of rain threat.

Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will want to win the game in order to increase their chances to finish in the top two. On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, who got eliminated from the Playoffs race, will want to end their IPL 2025 journey on a high note by winning their remaining games.

Other teams in the Playoffs will want SRH to win as RCB are top contenders to finish in first or second positions.

Pitch Report – Ekana Cricket Stadium Traditionally the pitch at Ekana Stadium is slow and the large boundaries of the ground prove to be challenging for the batters. Pacers will get help at the deck. However, in the previous game at the venue, when Lucknow Super Giants faced Gujarat Titans, the match saw a total of more than 400 runs.

The team winning the toss is expected to opt bowling as dew will come into picture in the second innings.

Weather Report – Lucknow According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 32 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 33% to 47% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Ekana Cricket Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 20

Matches won by batting first: 8

Matches won by batting second: 11

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Highest team total: 236

Lowest team total: 108

Highest total successfully chased: 177

RCB at Ekana Cricket Stadium Matches played: 1

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 0

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 126

SRH at Ekana Cricket Stadium Matches played: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 206

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 24

Matches won by RCB: 11

Matches won by SRH: 12

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (Captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Atharva Taide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma