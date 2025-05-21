RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: How to claim ticket refund as venue moved from Bengaluru to Lucknow

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (May 23). Ahead of the thrilling clash, the Indian Premier League (IPL) decided to change the venue from Bengaluru to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. RCB's home match has been shifted out of the city due to adverse weather conditions across South India, with Bengaluru experiencing severe rains.

Due to the change in the venue, fans who purchased tickets for the game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru are fully eligible to claim a full refund. Here's a look at the full guide.

Guide to getting a refund for tickets Every valid ticket holder can receive a full refund. The procedure for securing a refund is different based on whether you possess a digital or physical ticket.

For digital ticket holders The refund for digital ticket holders will be automatically credited back to the account originally used to purchase the tickets. This process is expected to conclude within 10 working days.

However, if they don't receive the refund by May 31, 2025, the issue can still be resolved. The fans need to send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in, providing all the booking details.

For physical ticket holders To obtain a refund, the fans who have purchased tickets physically, are required to return their original physical tickets to the official source from which it was bought.

This must be done without delay to start the refund process. It is to be noted that the ticket should be submitted directly to the authorized source to facilitate a successful refund.

Venue change: From Bengaluru to Lucknow Rains have been lashing Bengaluru since last week and RCB's previous home game, against Kolkata Knight Riders last Saturday (May 17) was called off, due to heavy rainfall. The IPL decided to shift the game between RCB and SRH due to inclement weather.

The shift in venue means the Bengaluru franchise will play their final two fixtures at the Ekana stadium, as their final league game is against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27, Tuesday.

"We would have loved to play in front of our home crowd, but we are confident that the 12th Man Army will turn Ekana into a sea of Red and get right behind us!" RCB wrote in a post.

IPL 2025 Schedule for Playoffs

Qualifier 1: Thursday, May 29, 2025 Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Teams: Top-two ranked sides

Eliminator: Friday, May 30, 2025 Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Teams: Third-fourth ranked sides

Qualifier 2: Sunday, June 1, 2025 Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Teams: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator