RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 tickets: How and where to buy tickets for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow? Date, time, step-by-step guide

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently in red-hot form with remarkable performance in this IPL 2025 season. They have qualified for the Playoffs and will be eyeing the top two spots with two games remaining.

RCB, who were supposed to play their next clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Bengaluru, will now travel to Lucknow because of the venue change. While fans are entitled to a full refund for Chinnaswamy Stadium match tickets, the passes will be live soon for the game at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Here's all you need to know

When is RCB vs SRH match? RCB vs SRH is scheduled for the 23rd of May, Friday.

Why did the venue change? Persistent heavy rainfall in Bengaluru since last week has prompted the IPL to relocate the upcoming match between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow. The decision comes after RCB’s previous home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 was abandoned due to severe weather conditions.

When will the tickets be live for sale? Tickets for RCB vs SRH match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow will be live on May 21.

At what time will the booking begin? The tickets will be live for sale at 5 PM IST.

How can you purchase tickets? The tickets will be sold on the BookMyShow application and website. Fans can buy the tickets by logging into the application and selecting the seats. The tickets will be available through email.

However, a high demand can result in online queues. It is to be noted that while you are in the queue it is advisable to not press the back button.

RCB’s Final League Matches With the venue change, Royal Challengers Bangalore will now play their last two league fixtures at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. This includes their final league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scheduled for Tuesday, May 27.