The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the Women's Premier League 2024 title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday i.e. on 18 March. This is RCB's first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB men's team also took to social media following their women's team's maiden WPL title win. Virat Kohli congratulated the team through a video call. In an Instagram story, he also hailed the 'Superwomen' of RCB.

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who represented RCB from 2011-17, also tweeted, "RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu. #WPLFinal."

Along with Indian cricket players, social media users on X also shared videos and posts on RCB historic victory, with some even saying that the team had finally won the title to some calling it an emotional time for RCB.

Social Media reactions

One user wrote, “And finally RCB won. Girls did it."

Another user wrote, “Congratulations RCB teams. I'm really proud that boys are unable to bring 15 years, but your team achieved the first season itself"

“This winning was a very emotional moment for RCB," another user said.

“What men couldn't do, women can do it simply better," another user wrote.

“Congratulations RCB for your 1st WIN, hoping there will be more. Finally "Ee Sala Cup Namde" came true for The RCB"

“Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners."

Some users also uploaded videos capturing the celebrations of RCB's victory in Bengaluru city.