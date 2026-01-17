Real Madrid 2-0 Levante: Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio secure vital La Liga win

Real Madrid secured a much-needed 2-0 victory against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (January 17), in La Liga Round 20. Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe (penalty) and Raul Asencio handed new coach Alvaro Arbeloa his first league win, lifting Los Blancos to within one point of leaders Barcelona.

Dominant first half without goals Real Madrid controlled possession from the start, enjoying around 68% of the ball. Vinicius Junior drew early fouls, including one from Unai Vencedor in the 17th minute that led to a free kick. Despite pressure, the first half ended goalless.

Arda Guler tested Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan with shots, and Real Madrid held firm against occasional counters. Levante, battling near the bottom, offered little threat but stayed compact.

Mbappe and Jude Bellingham started, signalling Arbeloa's intent to rely on experience after a tough week.

Mbappe breaks the deadlock from the spot The breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute. Mbappe drew a foul from Adrian de la Fuente inside the box, earning a penalty. The French star calmly converted, sending Ryan the wrong way for another La Liga goal this season, extending his lead as the top scorer. Mbappe's clinical finish highlighted his form, now reaching milestones quickly in La Liga.

Raul Asencio heads home to seal the win Seven minutes later, Raul Asencio made it 2-0. Arda Guler's corner found the centre-back, who rose highest to power a header past Ryan in the 65th minute.

Substitutes like Guler added energy, while Levante's efforts faded. Madrid maintained a clean sheet, boosting confidence.

Standout stars and title implications Kylian Mbappe shone with his penalty and constant danger, while Asencio delivered defensively and offensively. Guler's set-piece delivery proved key, and Vinicius Junior created chances despite fan scrutiny.

The result leaves Real Madrid on 48 points from 20 games, pressuring Barcelona (who have a game in hand). Levante remain in 19th with 14 points, facing relegation worries. Arbeloa's debut league match delivered three points amid turbulence. As he noted post-match vibes, the focus is on enjoyment and dominance.