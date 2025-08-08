Real Madrid clinch 4-1 win against Leganes in training match; teenager Thiago Pitarch shines

Real Madrid claimed a 4-1 victory against Leganes in a training match held on Friday (August 8) at Valdebebas’ Pitch 7. The friendly, played behind closed doors, offered a glimpse of the squad’s readiness for the upcoming La Liga season, with teenager Thiago Pitarch stealing the spotlight.

Real Madrid's dominant line-up Manager Xabi Alonso fielded a formidable 4-3-3 formation, blending first-team regulars with fresh talent. The starting XI featured Thibaut Courtois in goal, a defensive line of Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, and debutant Alvaro Carreras.

In midfield, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, and Brahim Diaz provided creativity, while Kylian Mbappe, donning the No. 10 shirt, joined Vinicius Jr. and Gonzalo Garcia up front.

Notably, Carvajal, back from a serious knee injury, captained the side, signaling his return to form.

The match also saw an experimental move, with David Alaba tested in a pivot midfield role, adding versatility to the squad. This line-up could foreshadow the one to face Osasuna in the La Liga opener on August 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What happened in the game? Leganes struck first through a goal by youth player Sule, catching Real Madrid off guard. However, the home side quickly bounced back. Despite only five days of training, Real Madrid’s attack overwhelmed Leganes, resulting in a comfortable 4-1 win. While details remain limited due to the private nature of the match, according to ESPN’s report, teenage sensation Thiago Pitarch, who trained with the first team this week, capped his appearance with a goal, marking him as a name to watch.

Real Madrid transfer news Real Madrid’s focus extends beyond the game, with transfer plans already in motion for 2026. The club is eyeing three free agents whose contracts expire in 2026: Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Konate is the top defensive target, with pre-contract talks possible in January if no new deals are signed.