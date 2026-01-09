Real Madrid edge Atletico in thrilling Spanish Super Cup semifinal; set to face Barcelona in summit clash

Real Madrid secured their spot in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over city rivals Atletico de Madrid. The semifinal clash took place on January 8, 2026, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Federico Valverde's early stunner and Rodrygo's clinical finish proved decisive, despite a late scare from Alexander Sorloth. Under coach Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos will now face Barcelona in a blockbuster final.

Valverde's early free-kick sets the tone The match exploded into life just minutes after kickoff. In the second minute, Federico Valverde stepped up for a free-kick around 30 yards out. The Uruguayan unleashed a powerful strike that flew into the top corner, leaving Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak helpless. This lightning-quick goal shifted momentum firmly to Real Madrid, forcing Diego Simeone's side to chase the game from the outset in this intense Madrid derby.

Atletico's missed chances Despite conceding early, Atletico controlled much of the first half with strong possession and territory. They carved out several golden opportunities, but poor finishing kept them trailing.

Rodrygo doubles the lead after the break Real Madrid emerged stronger in the second half and sealed their advantage in the 55th minute. Valverde played a key role again, feeding Rodrygo, who danced past a challenge and slotted calmly past Oblak. The Brazilian's composed finish made it 2-0, highlighting Madrid's clinical edge in front of goal. At this point, Xabi Alonso's team looked in complete control, blending attack with solid defending.

Sorloth's goal sparks late drama Atletico refused to surrender and pulled one back just three minutes later. Sorloth rose highest to power a header home from a cross, reigniting hopes of a comeback. The final stages turned frantic, with substitutes like Antoine Griezmann testing Courtois. The Belgian keeper pulled off vital saves, including one to deny a potential equalizer, ensuring Real held on for the win.